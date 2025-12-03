Groupe la Francaise Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4%

CASY stock opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.08 and a 52-week high of $573.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.04.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

