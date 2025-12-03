Groupe la Francaise Acquires 94,750 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 363.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,750 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $226.82 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

