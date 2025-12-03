Greenhouse Funds LLLP Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,197 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 4.0% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 1.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $97,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,714 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.05.

View Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Harry C. Curtis purchased 5,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,756.25. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 66,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. The trade was a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.