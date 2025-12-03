Greenhouse Funds LLLP Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 2.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 1.03% of Valmont Industries worth $66,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $407.08 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $427.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average of $367.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

