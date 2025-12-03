Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 180,125 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180,125 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.99% of Merit Medical Systems worth $54,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 132,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,796,838.20. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,900. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.