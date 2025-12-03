Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 201.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 911,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,818,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,147,000 after acquiring an additional 880,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,424.32. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $1,852,800 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $40.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

