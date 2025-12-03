Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 187,424 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 187,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 115.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 60,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CON shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

