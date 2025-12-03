Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $DIV Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

