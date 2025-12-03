GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 573553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $3,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,357.48. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,200. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $12,898,316. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.