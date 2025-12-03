FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 76414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.