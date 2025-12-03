Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 697,214 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,420,596 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,669 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 49.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 61,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

