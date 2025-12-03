Financial Survey: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76% Sify Technologies -3.61% -22.23% -5.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38 Sify Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sprout Social and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sprout Social presently has a consensus target price of $25.82, suggesting a potential upside of 151.39%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and Sify Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $405.91 million 1.50 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -12.68 Sify Technologies $41.45 billion 0.02 -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Sprout Social on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. It provides co-location services; and managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. In addition, it offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services, including infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, virtual private data center, computing services, IT platform, backup and recovery solution, and content delivery network; remote and onsite infrastructure managed services; and managed security services. Further, the company provides technology integration services; application integration services, which includes talent management, supply chain management, web portal solutions content services, portal development and maintenance, eLearning, digital signature, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle services. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

