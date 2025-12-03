Financial Comparison: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) versus SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoundHound AI and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 1 3 5 1 2.60 Evolv Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $17.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.23%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 44.38%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $84.69 million 55.66 -$350.68 million ($0.84) -13.36 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 10.63 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -17.08

This table compares SoundHound AI and Evolv Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evolv Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoundHound AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -211.16% -93.64% -51.73% Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55%

Volatility & Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats SoundHound AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

