Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPMO opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

