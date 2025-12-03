Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,481 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 520,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

