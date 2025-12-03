Elevance Health (ELV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:

12/1/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/29/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Elevance Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/26/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Elevance Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $420.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $384.00 to $394.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Elevance Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $412.00 to $403.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $445.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Elevance Health was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/14/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $359.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $330.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $342.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $373.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $360.00 to $398.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/7/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.