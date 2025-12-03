ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.9150. Approximately 433,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,158,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ECARX by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ECARX by 329.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,833 shares during the last quarter.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

