e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $80.85. 926,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,522,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,589,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $118,058,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $61,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $52,316,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

