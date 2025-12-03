Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 770.50 and last traded at GBX 765, with a volume of 5380218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728.

DRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 682 to GBX 689 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 879.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 718.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 690.09.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

