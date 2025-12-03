Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.