David Pevcic Acquires 1,778,136 Shares of INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88) Stock

INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88 – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic acquired 1,778,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$35,562.72.

INFINI RES FPO [I88] Price Performance

About INFINI RES FPO [I88]

Infini Resources Limited engages in the exploration of lithium, uranium, and other critical minerals in Australia and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burswood, Australia.

