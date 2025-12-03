Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward Md Kaye Sells 28,064 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 28,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,872,430.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,665.44. The trade was a 73.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.58. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $69.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. The firm's revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,328,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,294,000 after purchasing an additional 384,469 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 676.1% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,647,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

