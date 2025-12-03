CW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

CW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $31,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $608.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $618.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.81.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

