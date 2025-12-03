CW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2,237.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $72,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

