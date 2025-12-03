CW Advisors LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $261.49 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

