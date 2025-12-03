CW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

CW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 212,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 372,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

