CW Advisors LLC Invests $30.68 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,000. CW Advisors LLC owned 5.88% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 898,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 824,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 607,925 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 793,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BWZ opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.