CW Advisors LLC Has $61.06 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 0.6% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $61,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,294.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

