CW Advisors LLC Has $108.11 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of CW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average of $589.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
