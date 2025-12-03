CW Advisors LLC Buys 168,873 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 790.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,873 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $256.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.00 and a 200-day moving average of $246.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

