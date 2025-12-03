Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3636.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $354,742.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,942.59. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 234,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,209.65. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,644 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 619.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

