Comparing Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) & Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cadeler A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 12.71% 10.11% 6.82% Cadeler A/S 50.46% 20.80% 10.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Cadeler A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $17.00 billion 0.80 $1.51 billion $0.96 6.56 Cadeler A/S $269.19 million 5.67 $70.41 million $3.42 5.09

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

