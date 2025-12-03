Comparing Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.07, indicating that their average share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -$790,000.00 -17.86 Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 75.20

Profitability

Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -145.79% -143.02% Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors 1.28% 1.36% 1.15%

Summary

Agassi Sports Entertainment rivals beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

