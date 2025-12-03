Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 17,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.39. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

View Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.