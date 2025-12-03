Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 245,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 178,361 shares.The stock last traded at $6.37 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNCK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coincheck Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coincheck Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Coincheck Group Trading Down 8.1%

Institutional Trading of Coincheck Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coincheck Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coincheck Group by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coincheck Group in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

Featured Stories

