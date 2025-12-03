Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives $1.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.8333.

CODX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Co-Diagnostics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Co-Diagnostics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 314.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 6,347.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

