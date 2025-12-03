Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Bar Veinstein Sells 309,902 Shares

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,159,033.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.2%

CLVT stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Clarivate PLC has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 688.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.90.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

