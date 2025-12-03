Chou Associates Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Chou Associates Management Inc. decreased its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International makes up 0.3% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of China Yuchai International worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,382,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CYD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CYD opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

