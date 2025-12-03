Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Okta stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,531.02. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1,159.3% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

