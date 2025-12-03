Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) versus Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL) Financial Contrast

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Springview has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Springview and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Springview N/A N/A N/A Caesarstone -18.44% -19.35% -9.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Springview $6.45 million 8.34 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Caesarstone $443.22 million 0.13 -$42.83 million ($2.03) -0.80

This table compares Springview and Caesarstone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Springview has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesarstone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Springview and Caesarstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00 Caesarstone 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Springview beats Caesarstone on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Springview

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

