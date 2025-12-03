BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 44482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

BRP Stock Down 0.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BRP by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

