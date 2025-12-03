Brokerages Set Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Target Price at $28.17

Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.1667.

SDST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stardust Power stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.24. Stardust Power has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

