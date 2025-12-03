Brokerages Set NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) PT at $8.50

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 310,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 23,198,690 shares in the company, valued at $137,568,231.70. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,611,179 shares of company stock valued at $34,954,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 22,782.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

