Brokerages Set HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $38.78

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.1111.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI opened at $33.31 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

