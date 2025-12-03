Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $265.17

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.1667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Up 2.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $260.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 23.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.