Brokerages Set Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $153.20

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Ciena Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CIEN opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. Ciena has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,424,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 261,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,806,781.50. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,135 shares of company stock worth $7,397,518. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,313,000 after purchasing an additional 329,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after purchasing an additional 702,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $292,310,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

