Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $6,389,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $172.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.68 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

