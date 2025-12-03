Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 17.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of F5 by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 11,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of F5 by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,713. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $238.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.