Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 22,303 Brady Corporation $BRC

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $74,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.65 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,381.53. This trade represents a 46.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,132. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

