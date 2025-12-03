Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,002,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 753,679 shares.The stock last traded at $12.7850 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Astria Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 10,311.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $98,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

